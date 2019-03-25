Football

Manchester United plot big money move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

By
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Bengaluru, March 25: Premier League giants Manchester United are set to make £130million move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to solve their defensive issues, according to reports.

The Senegalese centre-back, 27, has been a target for Europe's biggest clubs, but the Red Devils appear to have shown the most amount of interest.

It was reported earlier this month that United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ready to give his defenders a second chance and hold off splashing out £80m on a new centre-back.

The Norwegian, 46, reportedly prioritises signing a wide forward with Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho topping his wish-list.

The Red Devils are even understood to have reached out to the England starlet's camp over a potential £70m swoop in the summer. But Italian reports also claim the Red Devils are still closely monitoring Koulibaly's situation at Napoli.

The Senegalese defender has proved to be one of the best centre-backs in the world following his £8.5m move to Serie A from Genk in 2014. And United have been a long-term admirer of his talent, with the club's scout Jim Lawlor watching the centre-back last month in a game against Fiorentina.

However, Spanish duo of Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly also been keeping tabs on Koulibaly. But United are thought to be the side most interested in his services, making the Napoli ace their top transfer priority.

Napoli, however, will not part ways with their star cheaply. The Serie A giants' president Aurelio de Laurentiis has reportedly slapped a £130m price tag on Koulibaly. That is almost double the world record fee for a defender their rivals Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
