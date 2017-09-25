Manchester United plot club-record deal for Serie A superstar

Bengaluru, September 25: Manchester United are set for a £155million swoop of Juventus star Paulo Dybala, according to reports.
The Argentine international scored twice in a man-of-the-match display to help his side hammer Torino 4-0 yesterday as he takes his season tally to 12 goals already this season from eight games.
The Sunday Mirror claims Old Trafford chiefs are preparing to rival Barcelona for the in-form hitman next summer.
Juventus insists Dybala, 23, does not have a release clause in his contract and any fee would eclipse Paul Pogba's then world-record switch but the Red Devils have no problem in paying it.
But Old Lady supremo Giuseppe Marotta admits he will not stand in the talisman's way if he wants to leave but we have to wait and see if Dybala would want to leave Juventus for Manchester United.
The 23-year-old has been a long-target of Barcelona and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is also a fan of the former Palermo man.
Dybala has scored 12 goals in eight matches for Juventus this season as he continues his rise towards elite level.
Dybala’s former Juventus team-mate Pogba, 24, urged United bosses to break out their chequebooks - insisting he is not surprised at all by the striker's form.
He said: "I call Dybala 'Square R2'. That's the combination you press on PlayStation to do a turn and shot. He always scores like that.
“Has he surprised me? No, because I always said he was a phenomenon. To do what he has done, playing for Juve, is something phenomenal."
Dybala opened the scoring for the Old Lady on Saturday (September 23) as they recorded a seventh successive home league win against their Turin rivals.
Miralem Pjanic added a fine second to put Juve in total control at half-time after Torino defender Daniele Baselli had been sent off.
Chelsea target Alex Sandro added Juve’s third with a bullet header just before the hour-mark before Dybala capped off the night with a late fourth.