Manchester United plot Premier League record bid for Harry Kane

Bengaluru, October 13: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho eyes a record £170million swoop for Tottenham star striker Harry Kane.
The Red Devils sounded out Spurs two years ago over a possible £40million deal which included Javier Hernandez but since then, Kane has gone to a whole new level becoming one of the best strikers in the world.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy rejected their offer immediately, telling United he believed he could get more for Kane than the £77million that Tottenham received for Gareth Bale.
Mourinho has been a long-term admirer of the in-form England striker, and is keen to bring him to Old Trafford at any cost as he believes a potential partnership with Romelu Lukaku could turn United into a dominant force.
Spurs are adamant they will reject every approach for their star players especially their biggest player Harry Kane who is one of the best in the world right now in terms of goalscoring abilities.
It is understood they will offer him a new contract next summer, upping his wages to around £150,000-a-week to keep him at White Hart Lane.
But, the Red Devils will still look to try to lure the 24-year-old by breaking the Premier League transfer record and could offer more than double the wage Spurs are willing to pay the Englishman.
An source close to the Red Devils said: “The club had asked about Kane’s availability a few years back.
“They were told by Spurs there was no chance. Jose is a big fan and is very interested.
“Zlatan Ibrahimovic will move on next summer, more than likely, freeing up a load of cash they plan to use.
“The problem for United is the money could get to a ridiculous level. It’s going to be more than Kylian Mbappe.
“It’s money they can lay their hands on but it will be interesting to see what Levy’s stance on the whole thing will be.”
Spanish giants Real Madrid have also shown an interest in signing the Spurs hitman who is scoring for fun this campaign.
Kane has scored a staggering 84 goals in 120 Premier League appearances since his debut in 2009 and can only get better and better as he still has his best days well ahead of him. So, the interest he recieves is no surprise.