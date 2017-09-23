Manchester United Vs Southampton: Predicted XI, match facts ahead of tricky encounter

London, Sep 23: Manchester United will make a trip to St Mary's Stadium on Saturday afternoon to play against Southampton, steering to maintain their impressive start to the campaign that has seen them winning four matches out of five.
Southampton's overall form has been inconsistent as they have won only twice and their defensive unit still looks unsettled whereas, on the other hand, Mourinho's team have already scored 16 goals this season in the league and conceded only twice.
The Red Devils also maintained their winning run in the midweek also as they beat championship side Burton Albion with a thumping 4-1 win.
Mourinho made several changes in the match and gave some first-team senior players like Nemanja Matic, Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia rest and opted them to keep out of the squad.
However, against Pellegrino's side, the Portuguese is understood to continue with the same squad that he named in the last matchday and only notable contention of the choice could be the position of left winger, as both the players Rashford and Martial are currently in superb form.
Marcos Rojo and Paul Pogba are United's major first-team absentees currently as both injured Luke Shaw and Ashley made a return to competitive football in the last two weeks. But Shaw will mostly won't be included in the Premier League game right now but like the last game, Young could take the left back position ahead of Darmian and Blind.
Southampton vs Manchester United: Match Facts
# United are unbeaten in their last 9 away games against Southampton with 7 wins and 2 draws, scoring 2 or more goals in 7 of them. In the last season, the first fixture was held in a goalless draw whereas in the return leg the Manchester Giants won the game by 2-0.
# Southampton have scored in only two games out of six in all competitions this season and they have scored four goals in all, three against West Ham and one in last Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.
# Southampton have lost 24 Premier League matches against Manchester United, the most against any opponents.
Predicted line-ups:
Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Ashley Young: Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic: Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford; Romelu Lukaku.
Southampton away is always proved to be tricky for all the teams, however, with Sotton's defensive unit currently in dismantling situation whereas United just can not stop scoring, Jose’s team should win the match comprehensively and brag all the three points with ease.