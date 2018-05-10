Manchester United prepare player plus cash deal for Pulisic

Bengaluru, May 10: Manchester United are reportedly set to use Anthony Martial as makeweight in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic who looks incredibly close to joining their arch rivals Liverpool as per reports in the United States from where Pulisic hails.
The 22-year-old Martial has endured a disappointing season under Jose Mourinho and it is believed that he is also frustrated at the Theater of Dreams and wants a move.
He has now been deemed surplus to requirements after just three seasons at Old Trafford.
Reports claim the Red Devils will try to include him as part of a £40million move for American forward Pulisic.
The Borussia Dortmund wonderkid, 19, has become one of Europe’s most sought-after players after a few superb seasons in the Bundesliga.
And if Mourinho gets his way, he could be heading to Manchester United over in the summer in a player-plus-cash deal.
Pulisic would slot straight into the Red Devils attack due to his versatility, with him being equally effective as either a winger or in a more central position.
He has scored five goals this campaign and provided seven assists and has played in a range of positions which Mourinho would like.
Pulisic's abilities have also caught the eye of United’s Premier League rivals, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal also keen admirers.
But the prospect of having a ready-made replacement in Martial is one that Mourinho hopes will give his side the edge in the race for the USA international.
Martial has completely lost the confidence of his manager and his lacklustre display in Friday’s defeat at Brighton is said to have confirmed to Mourinho that he needs to move him on.
He should have no problems in getting him out of the exit door even if Dortmund do not take the bait.
Juventus appear to be leading the race for the Frenchman, but Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are also monitoring his situation alongwith Paris Saint-Germain back in his homeland France.
Martial's wage demands might be hard to match by Dortmund which is why the swap deal looks a bit unlikely to happen.
