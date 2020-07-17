Football
Manchester United are ready to go again ahead of Chelsea clash – Solskjaer

By Dejan Kalinic

London, July 17: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Manchester United were "raring to go" again ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial saw United past Crystal Palace 2-0 on Thursday (July 16) as they continued their top-four push in the Premier League.

United have a short turnaround ahead of playing Chelsea and Solskjaer had questioned why Frank Lampard's team were afforded 48 hours more rest.

But the United manager said his players were ready to go for the clash at Wembley.

"We're fine, we're fit and the players are raring to go, want to play again," Solskjaer told a news conference.

"Of course, anyone can hold their hands up at any moment and say, 'I want to sit out this one'.

"We've got players on the bench desperate to join in, but it was forced with Brandon [Williams] and Luke [Shaw] not being available today.

"Timothy [Fosu-Mensah] did great and Scott [McTominay] has been fantastic. He took a shift for Nemanja [Matic].

"We've got the players who've had the chance over this period to take players off, being three goals up in many games after 60 minutes. We've been fortunate in that respect."

United are fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind Chelsea and level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City with two games remaining.

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
