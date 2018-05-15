Manchester United ready to splash the cash for Napoli ace Elseid Hysaj

London, May 15: Manchester United are ready to pay the £44million release clause of Napoli ace Elseid Hysaj this summer as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.
Jose Mourinho has made signing a new right-back one of his top priorities in the transfer window.
The Red Devils have been struggling at the full-back position for quite some time now and it seems that they are finally going to react and solve the issue.
With Matteo Darmian almost certain to join Juventus in the summer, their need for a new full-back has only intensified.
24-year-old Hysaj has established himself as one of the best right-backs in Europe over the past few seasons in Napoli colours and has once again enjoyed a superb campaign.
Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has been at daggers drawn with president Aurelio Di Laurentiis over the Albanian’s relatively low release clause with full-backs available at such a relatively low fee of £44m which is nothing for top European clubs like Manchester United.
Hysaj is likely to be the first of several of Napoli’s impressive stars to leave this summer after running Juventus so close for the title in Serie A but eventually failing to do so.
Dries Mertens and Jorginho, who are both on United’s radar, are likely to have a queue of suitors as well.
Kalidou Koulibaly is another star to have attracted interest from several clubs including the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all keeping tabs on him.
Since replacing Louis van Gaal in 2016, Mourinho has almost exclusively played stand-in skipper Antonio Valencia at right-back.
However, with the Ecuadorian turning 33 in August, the United boss is looking for a more long-term option and Hysaj is more than capable of that.
Hysaj is also capable of playing as a left-back, another area where the Red Devils are both short of options and quality.
Luke Shaw has failed to impress in United colours, Daley Blind is likely to leave in the summer and Marcus Rojo has struggled with injury problems in the previous season.
So, with Hysaj, the Red Devils will get a versatile defender and he will only get better under Mourinho.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.