Manchester United reject embarrassing Pogba bid from Barcelona

Manchester, August 9: Paul Pogba's desperation to leave Manchester United has reached Barcelona with them attempting to lure the Frenchman to the Nou Camp. Pogba's relationship with Jose Mourinho is getting estranged by the day.
Barcelona launched a two-player plus cash to land Pogba in Spain. According to Di Marzio, they have even submitted an opening offer of €50m, plus two players – Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina. However, Manchester United have outrightly rejected the offer deeming it considerably embarrassing. United made it clear that none of their current squad players are up for sale for this window. And the value of Pogba can't be measured with two players who spend most of their time on the sidelines for Barcelona.
Gomes has been in exile at Barcelona with the team feeling that the former Valencia player is nowhere near the quality that Barcelona players possess. Mina will surely be on the radar for United. Mourinho's men are even less enthused by the idea of losing a key figure, given the limited timespan they would then have in which to recruit a replacement.
Pogba was linked with a switch to Barcelona soon after the World Cup, and the midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola reportedly flew to England to present United with the La Liga side’s offer. Pogba was also slated with a return to Juventus in a bid to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, but that deal never went through.
Meanwhile, United still hunt for a solid center-back to sign this transfer window and a deadline day deal is expected to be completed for Toby Alderweireld.