Manchester United reluctant to offer Jose Mourinho a new contract

London, Dec 25: Manchester United have reportedly decided to pause contract talks with manager Jose Mourinho over a new deal.
Prior this season, it was believed that the Premier League giants intended to have talks with the Portuguese manager over a new improved deal, who at present has an arrangement in place at Old Trafford until 2019.
Mourinho has had a diverse time so far at Old Trafford. He won Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa league with United in the first season but regardless of winning the trophies, there have been differences from a few supporters about his style of play.
There was a further dissatisfaction on last Saturday after United succumbed to Leicester City with a last-gasp equaliser which came from opponent Maguire in the 2-2 draw. It now has made them adrift 13 points of leaders Manchester City.
In the history of the Premier league only just twice has a team lost the title with such greater advantage and if we go by Pep Guardiola and his star-studded team, it can be clearly stated that the title has already gone to Red Devils neighbour.
And now according to reports, United hierarchy are now pondering whether Mourinho is eligible to fulfil the club achievements and end Manchester City's dominance at the Premier League in the coming years and also concerned over the Portuguese's pragmatic approach in the game often.
It is believed that the Manchester United board have doubts over the style of the Portuguese and are uncertain if Mourinho is the right man to take the club forward.
United although have the choice of activating the clause of an additional one year of Mourinho's agreement but with reported interest from another cash-rich side, Paris saint German the board could ultimately offer him a new contract with wage hike, however, might not prolong his new contract.