Manchester United to rival City for Shakhtar midfileder Fred

Bengaluru, April 10: Manchester United are reportedly looking to battle Manchester City for Shakhtar Donetsk star midfielder Fred.
Reports claim that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has joined Pep Guardiola in the race for the Brazilian central midfielder, who has been capped seven times by his country.
The Red Devils could be willing to pay more than their fierce rivals in order to bring Fred, 25, to the Premier League.
Mourinho is in the market for at least one new midfielder this summer, with reports claiming he has no less than six of Europe’s best on his shopping list.
Fred was said to be one of those names passed over to Ed Woodward, and it now appears United are stepping up their interest as they prepare to lose Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.
Manchester City looked like clear favourites to sign Fred when they launched an enquiry for him in January.
However, Guardiola’s decision to postpone a move until the summer could now backfire as their local rivals look to muscle in on the deal.
The report adds City are looking to pay a “fair” price for Fred, but United’s interest could now see Shakhtar demand a whopping £50million.
That would put Mourinho in the driving seat, with the Portuguese ready to spend whatever it takes to battle City for the title next season.
It’s said that Arsenal have also expressed an interest in Fred, with former Gunner Gilberto Silva acting as his advisor, but Arsene Wenger is not prepared to make a bid unless the price comes down.
The Gunners are reportedly in the market for a number of quality signings. They clearly need an overhaul in midfield and defence and that is why Wenger needs to balance his books and cannot overspend on a particular player.
With Ramsey and Wilshere's future up in the air and Xhaka not really impressing either, Wenger has got things to sort out and Fred could very well be the answer.
