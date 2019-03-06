Manchester United's interim coach Solskjaer not sure about Molde contract

Bengaluru, March 5: Manchester United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his contract at Norwegian club Molde may have expired, paving the way for him to take charge permanently at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
The former United striker was loaned to the Premier League club by Molde after Jose Mourinho was sacked in December and has guided the team to 13 wins from 16 games in all competitions.
The 46-year-old had said previously that Molde's owners would support him if he stayed at United.
"I'm not sure how it works. I think the contract has expired and that now I only have a contract with Manchester United," Solskjaer said on Norway's Fotballklubben podcast.
"There may have to be another contract (for me to return to Molde)."
British media reported that Molde had taken down a statement on their website saying Solskjaer had signed a new three-year deal with them before his switch to United.
Solskjaer has rejuvenated United since taking charge having only lost one match during his time at the helm.
United, who are without 10 players due to injury or suspension including midfielders Herrera, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, are set to play Paris Saint Germain the decisive second leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16.
They lost the first leg 0-2 at Old Trafford, which was Solskjaer's only loss as United manager.
Last week, Solskjaer admitted he would find it "strange" if he was not United manager next term after featuring in promotional videos for 2019-20 season tickets.
"I've done a video shoot on season tickets so I'm pleading with them to get their season tickets!
"It will be strange to see myself in a video if I'm not here. It's not strange doing it, though. My kids if they see a commercial with me in it and I'm back home in Norway - that will be strange.
"It's just part of it being here doing a commercial. As a player as well, then suddenly you're not here anymore and you see your picture."
