Manchester United's three recent wonderkid signings that went under the radar

Bengaluru, May 29: Due to coronavirus outbreak football across the globe came to a standstill over the last few months but Manchester United have been continuing their recruitment with promising new talents.
United have been re-investing in the youth structure massively since the appointment of Nicky Butt and positively receiving the result with players like Dean Henderson, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams all coming through the ranks to the first-team set-up with lots of promises.
Last season United acquired one of the best teenage prodigies of France with the signing of 16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri for around €10m and he is already proving his potential in the reserve side. Along with him, United also added a highly-rated centre back Bjorn Hardley and Dutch forward Dillon Hoogewerf in the set-up and looks like they are continuing the same this term also.
Despite the lockdown measures and everything as a standstill, United have managed to get along with a couple of new signings for the youth side. Here we have listed such three new faces whose transfers have gone under the radar but should not be overlooked:
Marc Jurado:
Regarded as one of the special talents and future star of La Masia, Manchester United have successfully managed to convince the youngster to sign for the Red Devils this summer. The right-back who can also play in central-defence became eligible for a professional contract in April with the La Masia side when he turned 16.
However, he allegedly has turned down the chance to extend his stay with the club and instead has opted for a new challenge with Manchester United. Due to the age factor, Barcelona would not receive any amount considered as transfer fee although will receive €1.5m as a compensation fee.
The 16-year-old has been a regular player for Barcelona's reserve Cadet A-side and was likely to be promoted into the Juvenil B team next season. However, he is now likely to be shifted directly to the United’s U-18 set-up at first.
Joe Hugill:
United leapfrogged in the race to sign the highly-rated 16-year-old Sunderland striker. It is claimed Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers all wanted to sign Hugill after his impressive displays for the Black Cats’ under-18 side. But it is the Red Devils who have snapped up the striker.
United will pay Sunderland £200,000 and Hugill will sign his first professional contract with the Premier League giants. Personal terms have been settled and Hugill will travel to Manchester to complete his medical once the lockdown measure eases. Hugill has constantly found the back of the net in U-18 side at Sunderland and was promoted to the U23s. He found his regular scoring boots over there too.
Radek Vitek:
The 16-year-old keeper had agreed on a deal to move to Old Trafford from SK Sigma Olomouc back in January but it is only completed last month. Already standing at 6ft 5in tall, the Cezch keeper is likely to directly slotted in the U-18 set-up.
He earlier had a trail with Southampton prior to the move but once United came calling, he dropped the idea. United's U-18 keeper Jacob Carney is likely to be promoted to the U-23 set up, hence this likely acquisition.
Vitek has already played at under-19 level regularly for Sigma Olomouc despite raw age, making 10 appearances this season. He, however, has to work hard to keep a regular spot at United as goalkeeping is one of the areas, the Red Devils are fully stocked up.