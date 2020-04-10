Football
Manchester United’s top three stat leaders in Premier League 2019/20 so far

By

Bengaluru, April 10: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a pretty mixed time since arriving at Old Trafford but clearly his gradual improvement of the side cannot be questioned.

The in-game statistics truly has been on the upwards curve for the last couple of months prior to the enforced break and it looks like they are on the right track to achieving a top-four finish and qualifying for the Champions League despite enduring an injury-ridden campaign.

The whole development has come around as a team effort but we’ve taken a look at the individuals who lead the key stats among United’s ranks. Here we look such top three players in a number of analytical categories, including goals scored, assists, chances created, Tackles, successful dribbles etc.

All stats are limited to Premier League only (per 90 minutes except goals scored and assists):

Goals

Marcus Rashford leads the tally in the side with 14 goals to his name. Anthony Martial is second in the scoring chart with 11 goals while youngster Mason Greenwood is third in the list with 5 goals.

Assists

Summer arrival Daniel James has been the highest provider among the side so far in the league with six assists to his name. Rashford is second in the list with four while January arrival Bruno Fernandes has jumped into the list just after two months, with three assists.

Chances created

Despite missing a large chunk of games, Paul Pogba is still leading the chart in chances creation with 2.8 chances creation per 90 min. Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes are joint seconds in the list with 2.2 while Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are third in this segment with 1.9 chances per game.

Interceptions

Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has the highest number of interceptions among the United players with 2 interceptions per game. Harry Maguire is second in this category with 1.8 while Fred is third with 1.6.

Tackles

In another defensive category, Wan-Bissaka again tops the list with 3.8 tackles per game which are also the second-best in the division. Fred is second in the category in terms of successful tackles with 2.4 while Scott McTominay is pretty close with 2.3 tackles per game.

Aerial duels won

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is way ahead in this list with 4.7 aerials duels win per 90 min. His defensive partner Victor Lindelof is the second name in this category with 2.7 duels won while Pogba is third with 2.6.

Average Passes Per Game

Per 90 min Pogba has made the most number of passes in the side with 66.4 passes per game. Harry Maguire is second in this section with 62.9 passes per game while Fred has made the third most passes per 90 min with 61.4 passes.

Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
