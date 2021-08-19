Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo wanted by Sheffield United on loan: Good move for the youngster?

Bengaluru, Aug 19: EFL Championship outfit Sheffield United have joined the race to sign Manchester United teenage prodigy Amad Diallo on loan for the remainder of the season, as per reports.
Amad joined the club last season in a deal worth up to £34m from Atalanta, arriving in January after featuring the first half of the season with the Serie A side.
He was quickly eased into the first-team picture by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He ended last season with eight first-team appearances, in which he recorded one goal and one assist each, showing plenty of promise and potential.
But following the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund coupled with the already existing options like Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, or Marcus Rashford he is unlikely to get much game-time at Old Trafford this term. United are not ready to halt his progression hence are looking to send him on loan where he would be a regular.
The likes of Basel and Crystal Palace have already shown interest but Sheffield United are the latest side to be strongly linked with him. New manager Jokanovic would certainly want to target promotion in his first season as Blades’ boss and Amad's inclusion in that respect, could be a massive boost for their promotional aspiration.
Good move for the youngster?
The 19-year-old is hugely talented and could well go on to make it big at Old Trafford. But for now, with his first-team opportunities, being pretty much limited he would have to settle for a bench role which might slow down his development curve.
At such a moment, a loan deal will help his progress where he would be a regular. At Sheffield, he is likely to be a regular starter, and guiding them to another promotion challenge would help him grow mentally as well.
Although, the intensity in both divisions varies to a large extent the Ivorian can still get used to the physicality of English football regularly. However, however, it still remains to be seen if United are ready to let him join a second division club or seek another loan destination for the Ivorian.