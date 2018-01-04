Manchester United target Diarra set to join PSG

Bengaluru, January 4: French international midfielder Lassana Diarra is reportedly on the verge of joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
Reports claim the midfielder, 32, has snubbed interest from Manchester United in order to move to the French capital.
The former Real Madrid star is a free agent right now after being released by UAE side Al Jazira last month and is now set to provide cover for PSG’s star-studded midfield which includes the likes of Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot.
Jose Mourinho had apparently wanted to sign Diarra for a second time after bringing him to Chelsea in 2005. The Frenchman went on to play for Arsenal and Portsmouth before Real Madrid came calling 2008. Diarra also played in Russia before enjoying some time at Marseille.
And his latest move also works out well for PSG, who are in need of some reinforcements in the middle of the park. Diarra’s free transfer won’t affect their current FFP standing.
And with Kylian Mbappe set to join permanently for £130m, PSG need to hold on to all the cash they can spare.
This could be Thiago Motta's last season at PSG and Diarra would be a quality replacement for the Italian.
Plus, he would qualify as a home-grown player which the cash-rich side need in order to keep a foreign-based star-studded team.
Mourinho knows the player closely and wanted him to be brought for free in order to fill the void of Michael Carrick and Maroune Fellaini if the latter leave sthe club at the end of the season.
Unfortunately for the Portuguese, he will have to look elsewhere now with Diarra having chosen a return to his homeland.