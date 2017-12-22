Manchester United target Gaitan to leave Atletico in January

Bengaluru, December 22: Argentine international Nicolas Gaitan's agent has put Premier League clubs on alert as he revealed his client will leave Atletico Madrid next month.
The attacker joined the La Liga side from Benfica in 2016 but has failed to win a spot for himself in Diego Simeone's starting XI on a consecutive basis.
The 29-year-old has figured just 12 times this season and now he is ready to quit the club in search of regular football.
His representative, Jose Iribarren, insists that his client can no longer "continue in these conditions" and that a move to the Premier League could well be on the cards.
Speaking to Foot Mercato, he said: "I can tell you English clubs are interested.
"Yes, he'll undoubtedly leave Atletico in January. He has a lot of concrete offers.
"Nicolas was an important player when he played in Argentina, at Benfica, and with the national team.
"He can't continue in these conditions. If he can't play a string of matches, nor win the coach's trust... A player wants to play.
"We're going to see with Atletico which solution we can find."
Manchester United, and particularly Jose Mourinho, have been mooted to be interested in Gaitan for a long time but, the Argentine moved to Atletico snubbing an offer from the Red Devils and the Portuguese manager could renew his interest in his long-term target.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have also been linked with a move previously while Watford were also reported to be monitoring his situation earlier this year.
But wherever he ends up, the ex-Boca Juniors ace will be expecting a lot more match action.
Iribarren added: "We hope to find a club where the player will be happy and will play regularly, Nicolas isn't a player who's happy to play 15 minutes per match. He wants to play every game."
"There is no rancour towards Atletico Madrid. The club weren't able to give him a lot of playing time and make him feel important.
"Nicolas needs to feel important to play to his best. Each player works differently.
"Atletico have gotten good results recently, but they don't play a style of football that suits Nicolas.
"The best solution is a change of scenery. We need a team that needs a player of Nicolas' profile.
"He could leave on loan or in a permanent transfer. That decision belongs to Atletico. We have a lot of respect for Atletico and their president.
"We have to find a solution that suits both the player and Atletico. We want to do that with the utmost respect."