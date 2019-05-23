Manchester United to bid for Newcastle star Sean Longstaff

Bengaluru, May 23: Manchester United are ready to make a formal offer for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff in coming weeks, according to reports in England.
On the back of Ander Herrera’s exit, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for an able centre midfield reinforcements and apparently views the 21-year-old as an ideal signing to replace the Spaniard.
Longstaff only made his Premier League debut on Boxing Day last year and played just 12 games before his season was cut short by injury. But he certainly made a strong impression with whatever opportunities he got. His performances have impressed the United coaching staff, and the Red Devils have now reportedly made him a top summer target.
This window could be one of the busiest windows in United's history. At least six players are destined to leave the side after Herrera's departure, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, and Juan Mata leading the list while the Norway manager wants to add further five players to his roster, with a right back, centre half, two midfielders and a right winger on his mind.
The Norwegian is keen to rebuild United’s spine with young potential talents. The Red Devils are expected to adopt a different approach in the transfer market under Solskjaer by buying young players to develop rather than marquee signings and the United manager apparently has been impressed by the 21-year-old's playing style, who has been labelled as the 'next Michael Carrick.'
Newcastle are braced for Manchester United's opening offer for Sean Longstaff. Expected before the weekend. Link to follow. #nufc #mufc— Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) May 22, 2019
Newcastle however reportedly are not keen to let go one of their prized assets only after his debut campaign and look to resist any offers. They even reportedly now are ready to tear up the four-year contract Longstaff signed just six months ago and reward him with a bumper new deal to emphasise their commitment to hanging on to him.
However, with Newcastle set to have another window with a limited budget, a generous bid from United could change the scenario and it can be something the club may look after to reinvesting in the playing staff as they eye long-term sustainability in the top flight.
There have been no suggestions on what kind of fee Newcastle would be demanding but with so many years left to run on his current agreement, United may have to pay in excess of £25m to even convince the side initiating the preliminary talk for him.