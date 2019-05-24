Manchester United to form own Liverpool-style transfer committee with three former players

Bengaluru, May 24: Manchester United are reportedly lining up an idea to set up a transfer committee of three ex-players in a bid to ensure the club moves away from the big-spending wasteful approach of the past.
United have been linked with a move to appoint a technical director but the latest rumour is that the Old Trafford side right now wants to appoint some former players who would be tasked with finding players with the club DNA.
The idea was reportedly discussed at a recent meeting at the club’s training ground at Carrington. Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who was reportedly also present in the meeting, could be given the lead charge, while Rio Ferdinand and Academy chief Nicky Butt could also assist him in the new role.
📝 - Darren Fletcher is in line to join #mufc. He is likely to be an adviser on transfer targets for the club.— mufc•voice (@mufc_voices) May 23, 2019
This idea is said to be similar to Liverpool's model who have gone down this track underr boss Jurgen Klopp. Klopp was working in the background with sporting director Michael Edwards, head of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.
The Red Devils are planning to revamp their recruitment policy following recent massive transfer failures. United have failed spectacularly in their recruitment policy in the last few years, signing big names who were left unimpressed - leaving the club with a huge wage bill.
Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the help of his former teammates is expected to focus on attracting young players who play 'The United Way'. The club wants candidates who recognise their culture and it makes these three people eminent names, who would be looking for such players.
Moreover, as a former team mate of Solskjaer, it is believed that the committee could work well together and their vision of identifying areas of the squad that need addressing and attaining the right players to fill those positions as part of a long-term, comprehensive and strategic approach, would be similar.
Although apart from these three, United also said to have spoken with several candidates and a final decision is yet to be confirmed.
Apparently, right now the foremost idea is to promote more former players to take prominent roles at Old Trafford, a model which has proved successful on the continent at clubs such as Ajax, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.