Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester United to form own Liverpool-style transfer committee with three former players

By
Manchester United to form own Liverpool-style transfer committee with three former players

Bengaluru, May 24: Manchester United are reportedly lining up an idea to set up a transfer committee of three ex-players in a bid to ensure the club moves away from the big-spending wasteful approach of the past.

United have been linked with a move to appoint a technical director but the latest rumour is that the Old Trafford side right now wants to appoint some former players who would be tasked with finding players with the club DNA.

The idea was reportedly discussed at a recent meeting at the club’s training ground at Carrington. Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who was reportedly also present in the meeting, could be given the lead charge, while Rio Ferdinand and Academy chief Nicky Butt could also assist him in the new role.

This idea is said to be similar to Liverpool's model who have gone down this track underr boss Jurgen Klopp. Klopp was working in the background with sporting director Michael Edwards, head of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

The Red Devils are planning to revamp their recruitment policy following recent massive transfer failures. United have failed spectacularly in their recruitment policy in the last few years, signing big names who were left unimpressed - leaving the club with a huge wage bill.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the help of his former teammates is expected to focus on attracting young players who play 'The United Way'. The club wants candidates who recognise their culture and it makes these three people eminent names, who would be looking for such players.

Moreover, as a former team mate of Solskjaer, it is believed that the committee could work well together and their vision of identifying areas of the squad that need addressing and attaining the right players to fill those positions as part of a long-term, comprehensive and strategic approach, would be similar.

Although apart from these three, United also said to have spoken with several candidates and a final decision is yet to be confirmed.

Apparently, right now the foremost idea is to promote more former players to take prominent roles at Old Trafford, a model which has proved successful on the continent at clubs such as Ajax, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue