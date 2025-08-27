Manchester United to make multiple changes for Grimsby Town Match? Ruben Amorim can alter these players for EFL Cup

Sergio Perez Emphasises Enjoyment As Key Motivation For His Return To Formula One In 2026

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

League Two's Grimsby Town host Premier League giants Manchester United at Blundell Park in a historic Carabao Cup second-round clash, their first competitive meeting since a 1-1 draw in 1948.

The Mariners, unbeaten in six (four wins, two draws), are riding a wave of confidence after a 3-1 first-round win over Shrewsbury. Their home form, three wins from three, makes them a threat.

United, under Ruben Amorim, seek their first win of the 2025/26 season after a 1-0 loss to Arsenal and a 1-1 draw at Fulham, where Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty. With pressure mounting, Amorim is expected to rotate heavily, balancing youth and experience to avoid an upset while managing squad fatigue.

Grimsby Town vs Man United Team News

The Mariners are in top form, joint-top scorers in League Two. Striker Jaze Kabia (three goals) leads their attack, supported by Justin Amaluzor. However, injuries rule out Jason Svanthorsson and Sam Lavelle, forcing manager David Artell to rely on his core squad. Expect an unchanged lineup from their recent 2-1 league win, with George McEachran pulling strings in midfield.

Manchester United

United face injury doubts over Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez, with updates pending on their availability.

Ruben Amorim is set to rotate heavily for Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against Grimsby Town. Andre Onana may replace Altay Bayindir in goal for stability. Defenders Leny Yoro and debutant Tyler Fredricson could start, resting Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are likely to anchor midfield over Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Up top, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, and Mason Mount should feature, with Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund rested to manage fatigue.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1)

Onana; Yoro, Fredricson, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Ugarte; Amad, Mount, Zirkzee; Sesko.