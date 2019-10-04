Football
Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar: Three talking points

By
United

Kolkata, October 4: Manchester United played out a dull 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to win yet another away game, extending their lean patch to 10 games.

Solskjaer made nine changes from the side that were held 1-1 at home by Arsenal in the Premier League and started with three teenagers – Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes and Brandon Williams.

They were forced to play on Den Haag's artificial pitch after the game was switched from Alkmaar following wind damage to the roof and somehow they managed to obtain a single point.

AZ 0-0 Manchester United: Solskjaer's men held in Holland

Here are the three major talking points from the game.

Blunt midfield

Manchester United failed to have a shot on target in a UEFA Europa League game for the first time in their history (25 games) and it was more down to lack of supply from midfield. United put in a midfield of Matic Fred and Mata in the middle of the half, but none of them looked skilled enough in moving the ball forward.

Williams shines

After an impressive cameo appearance against Rochdale, Solskjaer handed a full dream debut to academy left-back Brandon Williams which he utilised fully. The 19-year-old reserve team left-back is fast, athletic and comfortable on the ball. The courageous and self-confident youngster has not put a foot wrong in recent games and surely we will see more of him this season.

Lingard's injury

With Jesse Lingard leaving the pitch midway, in what looked to be a hamstring issue, United now only have only one recognised attacking midfielder. Lingard is at least set to be out for one week and looks to miss the weekend tie against Newcastle.

Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
