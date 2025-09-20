Not 1st, Arshdeep Singh becomes 3rd India bowler to 100 T20I wickets, Here are the Other 2 India Players

Football Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction: Who will Win Premier League MNU vs CHE Match Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 15:14 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Manchester United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The Premier League clash promises to be a stern test as Ruben Amorim's Manchester United aim to uplift their form against Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side, who are looking to extend their unbeaten domestic record this season.

Manchester United come into the match under pressure after a mixed start to the season with just one win in their opening four league matches and elimination from the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town.

Recent results include a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and a narrow 3-2 win over Burnley. Key players such as Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot remain sidelined due to injury, but there are returns expected from other important squad members. The team has shown attacking promise but continues to be vulnerable defensively as they have yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Chelsea have also faced challenges, with a recent 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League affecting their midweek momentum. Injuries sideline players like Dário Essugo, Levi Colwill, and Liam Delap, while star winger Mykhailo Mudryk serves a suspension for a doping violation. However, Chelsea remain unbeaten domestically and possess a deeper squad with attacking talents such as Cole Palmer, who has returned to fitness.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Analysis

Historically, Manchester United have a strong record at home against Chelsea, remaining unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home matches against the Blues since 2013. Yet, Chelsea seek their first back-to-back league wins over United since 2011, making this a highly competitive fixture. The Opta predictive model favors Chelsea, tipping them to win nearly 47% of simulations compared to 29% for Manchester United, with draws accounting for the rest, highlighting the close nature of the encounter.

Manchester United's attacking efforts are notable, having created an impressive number of shots in recent home games, but defensive frailties remain a concern. Chelsea's stronger squad depth and tactical flexibility could prove decisive in breaking down United's defense.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction: Who Will Win the Match Today?

Despite the home advantage for Manchester United, Chelsea's current form, squad strength, and historical momentum make them the favourites to edge this fixture. A tight game is expected, but Chelsea's ability to exploit United's defensive weaknesses may secure them a crucial away win at Old Trafford. We are going for a 2-1 win for the Blues.