Manchester United vs Manchester City: The combined XI for the Manchester Derby

Bengaluru, Dec. 5: The long-awaited first Manchester derby of the season will be held this weekend as Manchester United will host the City rivals at Old Trafford.
The quality gap among the two teams in recent times has certainly been huge however in games -like such, both teams come as an equal. Although both side's present interest in the league is completely conflicted. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side desperately needs three points to boost their chances of a top-four finish while a victory at Old Trafford would provide City with a big chance to mount pressure on leaders Liverpool.
Given the recent quality and performance the two teams possess, unlike previous times certainly, the Cityzens currently brag the right of more quality in a combined XI however there are still some areas in which Red Devils players can find a spot. Here is our combined XI of the two teams. We are keeping out the players who are currently injured like Paul Pogab, Leroy Sane and Laporte and building a team-based more on availability of the players.
Goalkeeper
David De Gea- Man Utd
This is a pretty even position with respect to recent forms. Ederson has not put the wrong foot recently but United's David De Gea is simply one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and he could be slightly ahead of him overall.
Defence
Kyle Walker- RB Man City
United's new arrival Wan Bissaka has had an impressive campaign so far but City's Kyle Walker still is one of the best in the league and certainly as of now way ahead of the English youngster in terms of performance.
Fernandinho- CB Man City
Shifting from defensive mid to defence, the veteran Brazilian has been a solid presence in the backline and arguably City's best defender among the lot. United's Lindelof could posses a challenge in the position as well but he has been too inconsistent this season so far.
Harry Maguire- CB Man Utd
A rare inclusion of United player in the setup. The costliest defender in the World has been a decent addition in the United side and if comparing him with other options with City's he surely would be a better choice among the other available option.
Benjamin Mendy- LB Man City
Not a regular starter at City but due to lack of quality and inconsistent display of other options like Young Shaw or Angelino, as of now, he could be a better choice in the side.
Midfielder
Rodri- CDM Man City
Manchester United have one of the worst midfield in the top six sides with Paul Pogba the only world-class name in the area. Compared to City's midfield, who have one of the best players of Premier League if not the world. Their midfield was induced with more quality in the Summer with the former Atletico Madrid's lynchpin and so far, he has been brilliant, probably better than midfield duo of Mctominay or Fred. His close contest could be his team-mate Gundogan but with his more attack-minded, he chose to pick the Spaniard instead.
De Bruyne- CM Man City
Would not even be a contest with anyone, the Belgian playmaker right now is arguably one of the best players of the World and after a quiet season last season, he has been back to his best again.
David Silva- CM Man City
The Spanish magician's competition is with the likes of United's Pereira and Lingard and it should not even be a question why he should be in the combined team.
Forward
Raheem Sterling- LW Man City
Best winger in the league at the moment, Sterling deservedly earns his place in the combined set-up. His competition could be with Marcus Rashford but the United midfielder is more of an inside forward than winger thus opt to keep the City player instead.
Bernardo Silva- RW Man City
Although United's latest recruitment Daniel James has had an impressive season so far playing in the right-hand side but overall still the Portuguese winger owns the slot given the quality and consistent display.
Marcus Rashford- ST Man Utd
Aguero could have been a better choice in the line-up however with him out injured, the combined XI could be a better suit with Rashford upfront than Jesus. The 22-year-old has had 14 goal involvement in the last 13 games for club and country to his name to back up his right for the spot.