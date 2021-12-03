Manchester United want Anderlecht star, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 3: As per rumours in England, Manchester United are keeping an eye on the progress of Anderlecht starlet Sergio Gomez who has been making the headlines in Belgian football with his exploits from the left-back position.
The 21-year-old has been a rare shining light for under-performing Anderlecht side, managed by Premier League legend and former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany.
Gomez has been excellent for Vincent Kompany's side this season, scoring five goals and setting up seven in 16 league games and his excellent showings have not gone unnoticed.
Manchester United are just one of his biggest admirers but apart from the Red Devils, there is also plenty of interest from the likes of Everton and Southampton in the Premier League while the likes of Inter Milan, Ajax, Villarreal, Marseille, Rennes, Lille and Monaco are all interested in the youngster.
Gomez came through one of the best football academies in world football La Masia of FC Barcelona and moved to Borussia Dortmund in an early age as he looked to make a name for himself. It quite didn't happen for him at Signal Iduna Park but he impressed on loan at Huesca helping the Spanish club win promotion to the Primera Liga in 2020. He also was a key figure for Spain as they won the UEFA European Under-17 championship in 2017, and the Under-19 title two years ago.
The young full-back has represented his country 50 times at various age levels, and has been tipped to break into Spain's star-studded senior team if he maintains his progress. It is quite evident from his numbers this season that Gomez is a marauding full-back who loves to burst forward and get himself involved in creating and scoring goals and that makes him an attractive target for almost every top manager who likes his full-backs to hurt the opposition in every possible way.
Another impressive attribute of Gomez is his versatility for a player who is just 21 years of age. Throughout his career, he has played as a left back, right back, defensive midfielder, central midfielder, attacking midfielder, left winger, right winger and even as a striker. Such versatility and adaptability would be a big asset to whichever club he joins and it is needless to say that he would be a fantastic addition to Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick.