Manchester United want Aston Villa playmaker, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 6: As per rumours in England, newly-appointed Manchester United interim manager Ralf Ragnick has already started exploring the transfer market as he eyes potential signings to bolster the squad he has inherited.
One of the key areas where the Red Devils desperately need to reinforce is the middle of the park and a host of names have been circulating as possible targets of the club.
RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara is reportedly set to become Rangnick’s first signing next month if Manchester United pay his £32 million release clause now. Another player who is being strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford is Aston Villa star midfielder John McGinn. The Red Devils have been linked with the Scottish international for quite some time now and in the summer, the Villans reportedly wanted more than £50 million for the dynamic midfielder.
The Scotsman has three and a half years left to run on the deal he signed at Villa Park last December and the Villans could demand even more for their star man now. However, money is certainly not an issue for the 20 time champions of England. What they need is players who can take the club to the next level and suit the system of Rangnick and whoever succeeds him at the hotseat and McGinn looks like more than a perfect fit.
McGinn has been one of the best midfielders outside the top six clubs since Villa made their way back into the Premier League and the Scotsman seems to be getting better and better with time. The 27-year-old is blessed with almost every attribute of a modern-day midfielder and would be an upgrade on every midfielder United have right now in terms of quality barring Paul Pogba whose future itself seems to be up in the air.
McGinn, with his exceptional work rate, stamina and intelligence, would be perfect fit in Rangnick's high-pressing and high-intensity system. The Scotsman is also blessed with an incredible range of passing and his technical abilities are also impressive. Blessed with a brilliant left foot, McGinn is also very calm and composed when on the ball which makes him pretty press-resistant.
He turned 27 in October and is only about to enter his peak years. Being a late bloomer, the 27-year-old could potentially become a much better footballer under a manager like Rangnick who has a proven track record of helping good players become world beaters. Steven Gerrard would certainly not be open to losing one of his key players and that too to United but a lucrative offer could prove to be too good to turn down.