Manchester United want Bundesliga winger, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 11: If rumours in England are to be believed, Manchester United have joined a host of Premier League clubs in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey alongside the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Everton and Leeds United.
It has been a public knowledge that United's top priority in recent times has been a winger and their first-choice has been Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.
The Red Devils missed out on him in the summer with Dortmund insisting on their asking price and it seems that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not prepared to match that.
Now, it seems that United have shifted their focus elsewhere and Bailey has emerged as a potential target who could come much cheaper than his Bundesliga counterpart.
Bailey is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number nine or a secondary striker. However, he looks most dangerous when deployed on the right flank from where he can cut inside with his preferred left foot.
The 23-year-old can outpace most footballers on planet earth and is a nightmare to any defender. Another thing that makes the Jamaican stand out is his selfless nature in the final third which is evident from his tally of seven goals and six assists this campaign.