Manchester United want Everton striker

Kolkata, January 2: Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention towards Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after their prime target Erling Haaland snubbed the club in favour of a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund.
Even though the Englishman would likely cost the Red Devils around £50m, almost triple the £18M release clause that saw Norwegian wonderkid Haaland move to Borussia Dortmund, Solskjaer is reportedly not hesitant to splash so much cash.
Calvert-Lewin is having a decent season for the Toffees this time out despite the club struggling for form. He has already scored 10 goals in all competitions in 22 games which is pretty good considering how much the Merseyside club have struggled for goals. He did not start this season as the club's first-choice number nine but over the course of the season, he has made the centre-forward position of his own.
The 22-year-old is a dynamic striker, someone who has everything to succeed at the highest level. He is blessed with an excellent pace and technically he is really good too. Also, thanks to his big frame of 6'2", he is is pretty strong in the air and physically he is pretty strong too.
United mostly rely on the pace of their attackers in order to cut open their opposition. They have players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the number nine role and Calvert-Lewin is a player in a similar mould only with better physical strength.