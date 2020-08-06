Manchester United want former Everton star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 6: If reports in England are to be believed, Premier League giants Manchester United are set to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfield dynamo Idrissa Gana Gueye this summer in what will be a surprising comeback for the Senegal international in the Premier League.
The 30-year-old only left Everton last summer having completed a much-anticipated £30m move to Paris Saint-Germain but it is claimed that the French giants are willing to sell him if the price is right and Manchester United have already shown their interest.
The Red Devils' Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers are also believed to be interested in the former Lille and Aston Villa star although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely have the upper hand over Nuno Espirito Santo thanks to the presence of Champions League football at Old Trafford.
Will Gueye be a good addition to Manchester United? We will discuss that in this article.
Style of play
Premier League fans will be well aware of the quality and influence of the Senegal international with Gueye spending four long years of his career in the top tier of English football. He had a one-year spell with Aston villa that ended in the Lions' relegation back in 2016 and then he had a three-year spell with Everton during which he became of the most coveted midfielders in the Premier League and eventually that ended in a mega move to PSG.
An industrious and hard-working midfielder, Gueye can play either as a number six or as a number eight and he is one of the best tacklers in world football right now. In the calendar year of 2016, Gueye recorded the most number of tackles in not only the Premier League but also across top five leagues in Europe. He is also excellent on the ball which is evident from his passing accuracy of 92.3% this campaign with PSG.
A midfield powerhouse
It is indeed quite surprising that PSG are willing to sell Gueye this summer considering the impact he had at Parc des Princes since his move to the French capital club. He was signed by the French giants for a significant amount of money last summer and has been a regular fixture alongside Marco Verratti in the middle of the park ahead of a brilliant defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes.
The midfielder's age that is 30 might be the re4ason behind it but they only signed him when he was 29 and he still looks very much at his peak. This could only mean that Thomas Tuchel's cash-rich side are also in need of balancing their books at such an uncertain time caused by the pandemic and Manchester United would be wise to capitalise on that.
Do Manchester United need him?
In order to get the best out of their brilliant creative duo in midfield Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Solskjaer needs to play a traditional number six behind them who is not just good defensively but is also good with the ball at his feet. Nemanja Matic's importance in the team has only grown following the emergence of Bruno Fernandes but the Serb is now 32 years of age and has had his fair share of injury struggles.
Gueye, who is proven in the Premier League, can prove to be the ideal player for the Red Devils at number six. He might be 30 years of age but still looks to have at least three to four years left in him. If available for the right price, it would be an absolute no-brainer for the Red Devils and it can eventually turn out to be one of the best and most shrewd signings of the summer.