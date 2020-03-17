Manchester United want Liverpool target

Kolkata, March 17: If reports in England are to be believed, Manchester United have stolen a march on their rivals Liverpool in the chase for Bundesliga star midfielder Denis Zakaria.
The 23-year-old is being tracked by some of the biggest names in Europe for quite some time now but the Red Devils are seemingly leading the race for the midfield dynamo.
Liverpool have been strongly linked with Zakaria in recent times with Jurgen Klopp a big fan of the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, but it seems that they could lose the battle to their biggest rivals.
Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also in the race for Zakaria, but a move to Manchester United will make sense for him.
If we look at the current midfield options at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal, it is imperative to say that they are short of quality.
On top of that, both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic face an uncertain future at Old Trafford. Therefore, combative midfielder like Zakaria would be a welcome addition at the Theater of Dreams.
A box-to-box midfielder like Zakaria is something the Red Devils are missing. Also, he is very strong physically with a frame of 6 ft 2 in that makes him superior in the air to most midfielders.
Matic seems destined to leave Old Trafford in the summer and Zakaria would be a great replacement for the Serbian international. A modern midfielder like him would give the Red Devils a new dimension in the middle.
The Swiss international opting for Manchester United ahead of Liverpool would be a no-brainer as he would get chances at plenty at Old Trafford but at Anfield, his first-team chances look bleak.