Manchester United want Swansea City defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, May 11: Manchester United landed quite a bargain last summer with the signing of Welsh winger Daniel James for just £15m from Swansea City last summer and if reports in England are to be believed, the Red Devils are eyeing a similar coup this summer from the South Wales club.
It was Manchester United legend and now the manager of Wales Ryan Giggs who suggested signing James to his former teammate and dear friend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he has now suggested the 22-year-old to his beloved club.
However, in case of Rodon, the Red Devils are likely to face stiff competition from a number of their Premier League clubs including local rivals Manchester City while there is also interest from the likes of Bournemouth, Everton, Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal. Here, we will take a look at the much-coveted defender who is a high priority for the summer for so many clubs.
Ball-playing defender
Joe Rodon has been likened to Manchester City defender John Stones by many pundits thanks to his excellent abilities on the ball. Stones has been severely criticized in recent times for his poor defending but he has always been an epitome for British defenders in terms of ball-playing abilities.
The former Everton defender is simply a treat to watch when he is on the ball and is one of the very best defenders in the world in terms of his authority with the ball at his feet. Rodon, being compared to Stones, speaks volumes about him in itself.
Excellent defensively
Joe Rodon has been compared to John Stones often but the 22-year-old looks like a much better defender in the making who has got his basics right unlike Stones who often costs his team dearly with his sloppy defending. Rodon might be blessed with exceptional ball-playing abilities but he also excels defensively.
Thanks to his huge frame of 6ft 4in, he has an intimidating presence on the pitch and is really hard to out-muscle. Also, the Welsh international is a natural leader at the back with exceptional communication skills.
An eye for a pass
Rodon is blessed with a terrific eye for a pass and would come really good for a team who like to play out of defence. The 22-year-old usually likes to play simple short passes but can be direct when he sees the opportunity.
He has averaged a passing accuracy of 82% this season which is not too impressive but still a decent number for a team like Swansea sitting 11th in the Championship. The Welshman has played 2 long balls every game on an average this season while playing a total of 50 passes per game. The numbers are bound to improve to though in a much better team like Manchester United where he will be surrounded by players of top quality.
It is understood that Swansea City would be willing to sell its prized asset for only £20 million amid the coronavirus crisis that has had a significant impact on them financially. For a strong, commanding and young centre-back with so much potential, £20 million seems like really cheap these days when the market is so much inflated.