Manchester United in no mood to sell Martial to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur

London, June 18: Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho will not sell Anthony Martial to any English Premier League club in this summer transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have reportedly shown their interest to land Anthony Martial before the next season, but Jose Mourinho's message won't be a good sign for them.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of Anthony Martial and he would like to see the French winger in his squad in the next season.
On the other hand, the Blues are also interested in getting Anthony Martial in their squad in the summer transfer window as the Brazilian winger Willian is on the verge of leaving the club.
But the situation of Willian can overturn quickly if Antonio Conte does not remain the manager of Chelsea in the next season.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Willian as the player has all the good attributes to be an integral part of Jose Mourinho's side.
Willian is known for tracking back to help the defenders when the opponents are attacking. Martial, however, does not possess this defensive attribute in his gameplay.
So, naturally, he is not anymore suitable in the tactics of Mourinho. In the previous season, Martial was also not able to get much game time for the Red Devils.
It was a cause of his exclusion from the World Cup squad of France too. It was a huge setback for Martial as he was one of most promising players the country in the World Cup Qualifiers.
Now the player is not willing to remain at Old Trafford and the club management will also try to get a good amount of transfer fee by selling the French winger.
As the things stand, the management does not want to rush about the transfer. Manchester United can only sell Martial to Chelsea if he is a part of the swap deal of Willian.
Otherwise, the club management will be waiting for the offers coming from other top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus who are also interested to sign him in the transfer window.
Chelsea management has already sold two of its top players Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic directly to their arch-rivals Manchester United. But, Jose Mourinho is not willing to do the same thing this time.
