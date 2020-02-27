Manchester Utd want in-demand Canada wonderkid, a good move?

Kolkata, February 27: Jonathan David has become a name very much discussed by the rumour mill in recent weeks. Almost the whole Europe is chasing the Gent striker and now Manchester United have also registered their interest in the 20-year-old if reports in England are to believed.
Premier League trio Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City were already named in the long list of suitors for the Canada international along with clubs clubs outside England including RB Leipzig, Napoli, Lazio, Lyon and FC Porto.
The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the biggest talents in world football with his exploits this season and the attention he has already attracted from across the continent is pretty much well-deserved.
And, Manchester United would certainly benefit from having a player of David's caliber in their ranks. They are short of both options and quality up front and David could be a worthwhile signing on the long term.
David has been enjoying a sensational run of form this season. He has nine goals in the last six league games for Gent and 22 so far this campaign in total. Thanks to the 20-year-old gifted composure, he has been nicknamed 'Iceman' by the fans and such composure can be hardly seen in a 20-year-old who is still a newbie in Europe.
He is just two years old in top tier club football and before that he was an amateur footballer. He used to play for his hometown amateur club Ottawa and his exploits there earned him a trial at Gent and he never had to look back since then.
David is amazingly versatile for a young player. He is capable of playing as a number nine as well as a secondary forward just behind the centre-forward. And, with his pace and directness, he is also capable of filling in at either flank. It is hardly a surprise to see such a gifted player wanted by clubs across the whole continent.
The Canada international is productive no matter where he plays and that is evident from his tally of 22 goals and 10 assists for Gent this season. Meanwhile, for Canada, he has been fearsome as well with 11 goals in 12 games to his name. Manchester United should be in the market to add more firepower to their inconsistent attack and David would be a brilliant signing by them.