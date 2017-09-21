Mane can't see Liverpool suffering in his absence

London, September 21: Sadio Mane said he was finding it tough watching from the sidelines as Liverpool's suffer in his absence.
Mane has served two games of a three-match suspension after he was sent off for catching Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson with a high boot, reports talksports.com.
Liverpool won neither, drawing 1-1 with Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League and going out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as they lost 2-0 at Leicester.
Jurgen Klopp's side are back at Leicester in the league on Saturday, when Mane will be missing for the last time before his ban is up.
"It is not an easy time for me because I would love to play all the time and help my team-mates. It's bad, but I have to accept the suspension and wait until my comeback," he told ESPN.
"I'm a football player and I love to play and score, to give us goals for the team. The suspension is part of football and I just have to accept it and move forward and be ready for my next game, which is coming soon."
Ederson was stretchered off after the challenge, and Mane posted a social media message saying he was "so sorry was hurt during our accidental collision."
The Reds forward is hoping to speak to City's Brazilian on the phone at some stage. He said: "We don't know each other, but I would love to have his number and send him a proper message. I think it is OK now, though.
"Honestly, after this incident, I was not OK. I was thinking about the red card, obviously, but we are human beings and we have to be nice to each other."