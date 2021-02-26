Premier League Fantasy Picks: Rashford, Kane and Vardy backed to shine

London, February 26: Manchester City will be looking to stretch their record winning run to 20 matches when they welcome fellow in-form side West Ham to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this weekend.
Pep Guardiola's men are 10 points clear at the summit and two of their players feature among our Opta-fuelled fantasy picks, along with a couple of Everton men on the back of last week's long-awaited derby win at Liverpool.
Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester City players are also selected ahead of games against Chelsea, Burnley and Arsenal respectively.
EDERSON
There are many factors behind the leaders' winning run - not least an incredible defensive record, with goalkeeper Ederson more than playing his part.
The Brazil international has kept 15 clean sheets from 24 Premier League games this term, averaging one every 1.6 matches.
Only two keepers to have played at least 10 times have averaged fewer games per clean sheet across an entire season - Chelsea's Petr Cech (24 in 35 apps in 2004-05) and former Manchester United stopper Edwin van der Sar (21 in 33 apps in 2008-09).
24 - Manchester City have kept 24 clean sheets in all competitions this season - one more than they kept in the entirety of last season. Wall.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2021
JOAO CANCELO
Simply keeping out the opposition is not enough in the life of a modern day full-back, best epitomised by Cancelo at Man City.
On top of helping City to that formidable defensive record, he has also created the most chances (34) from open play among fellow Premier League defenders this season.
Cancelo may only have set up two goals in the top flight this season, but he has the highest number of expected assists (4.28) among defenders, just ahead of Manchester United's Luke Shaw (4.04).
LUCAS DIGNE
Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with the news Digne had signed a new long-term deal with Everton this week and little wonder given the full-back's impact on the side.
No Premier League defender has more assists than the 27-year-old's six this season - level with West Ham's Aaron Cresswell and one more than Andy Robertson and Shaw.
Since Digne's debut for Everton in August 2018, only Liverpool pair Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (28) have assisted more goals than the Frenchman (17).
@LucasDignepic.twitter.com/ZmNlFzJwVb— Everton (@Everton) February 24, 2021
GYLFI SIGURDSSON
There was a point when Sigurdsson's time at Everton appeared to be up not so long ago, but the creative midfielder has more than proved his worth to the side of late.
He was been involved in six Premier League goals in 23 appearances this term - four goals and two assists - which is one more than he managed in 35 games last season.
That is a tally he will be confident of building on this gameweek, as the Iceland international has only scored more Premier League goals against Chelsea (six) than he has versus opponents Southampton (five).
MARCUS RASHFORD
In the week he celebrates the five-year anniversary since scoring twice on his United debut, Rashford takes on his favourite opponents in Chelsea.
The United academy product has scored five times against the Blues in all competitions and registered a couple of assists.
Only against Leicester City has he found the net as many times, while only against Newcastle United and West Ham (both seven) has he been directly involved in more goals.
Cherish this moment for ever little bro. Your family must be very proudpic.twitter.com/hik2TPj3x0— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 21, 2021
HARRY KANE
If Rashford enjoys playing against Chelsea, the same is true of Kane against Tottenham's next opponents Burnley.
The England skipper has been directly involved in 10 goals in nine Premier League appearances against the Clarets, finding the net seven times and laying on three assists.
Burnley's defenders will not look forward to coming up against Kane, with Riyad Mahrez the only player to score against them more often (eight times) in their Premier League history.
JAMIE VARDY
Vardy's scoring record against the division's traditional top four is well known by now, particularly when it comes to facing Arsenal.
The Leicester striker has scored 11 goals in 12 previous Premier League appearances against the Gunners, including a late winner in the reverse fixture.
Those 11 strikes place Vardy behind only Wayne Rooney for goals scored against Arsenal in the competition, the United legend netting 12 times against the London club in his career.