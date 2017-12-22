Mario Balotelli wants to return to former club for free

Bengaluru, December 22: Italian striker Mario Balotelli has expressed his desire to return to play for former big clubs like Manchester City with a hope of winning trophies and does not rule out a January move.
Balotelli rose to fame at very young age under Jose Mourinho in Inter Milan and later made a move to Manchester City where he was instrumental in helping the Manchester giants win the Premier League again after 44 years.
However, his casual attitude towards football soon made him a fringe player at City and later moved to clubs like AC Milan and Liverpool for regular game time but he failed to make an impact at either club and made a move to Ligue 1 outfit Nice where he has again rediscovered his form.
The 27-year-old scored 17 goals last season to help his club gain Champions League football and this season also, the Italian striker has already fired in 16 goals. But despite recapturing his form and rebuilding his reputation Balotelli claims he is ready for a step up the football ladder.
He said, as reported by Sky Sports Italia: "The past is behind us, but in football you can always write new chapters. My mistake was to live my adolescence like any other adolescent would, but that was not allowed. I don’t think I did anything particularly crazy.
"I called Mino Raiola and asked: 'What am I doing in January?’ He said he didn’t know. I want to remain, so we’ll see. Admittedly, I would like to get back to having a strong squad behind me. I want to play in the Champions League and win something.
"I am certainly not thinking about the end of my career yet. I am 27 years old, so I can play another six or seven years at the top level. I know that in football I must continue working hard. I think I’m on the right track to do well and we’ll see where I end up."
He also stated that he even wouldn't mind a move to his former club Manchester City on a free transfer to win some trophies.
Balotelli added to Gazzetta dello Sport: “I love City, the Manchester City fans and the club. I’d happily go back there for free. It was the best year of my life, even if the city is a little difficult to live in. Manchester is not London.
“In football terms, City was spectacular. I am so happy that they are going strong with Pep Guardiola and hope they win the title with 20 games to spare.”
As per reports, not many clubs have matched the wish of the attacker but some reports claim that Italian outfit Napoli could try their hands at the striker after their star player Arek Milik's consistent injury troubles, however, nothing concrete has surfaced yet.