Mandzukic leaves Juventus to join Al-Duhail

By Rob Lancaster
Doha, Dec 25: Al-Duhail have confirmed the signing of Mario Mandzukic from Juventus.

The Croatia international won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia on three occasions during a hugely successful four-and-a-half-year spell in Turin.

However, Mandzukic was deemed surplus to requirements by Juve boss Maurizio Sarri this season, failing to make an appearance for the first team as he was left out of their squad for the Champions League.

Previously linked with Manchester United, the 33-year-old has decided to move to Qatar to continue his career.

While Juventus did not immediately announce his departure, Al-Duhail tweeted a picture of the player signing his contract. Details of his deal were not disclosed.

Mandzukic was pivotal in Croatia's impressive run to the World Cup final last year, scoring three times during the tournament in Russia.

Prior to joining Juventus, the forward had stints in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, as well as a season at Atletico Madrid in LaLiga.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
