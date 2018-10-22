Marquinhos warns Real Madrid and Barcelona regarding Neymar deal

Paris, Oct 22: Paris Saint-German defender and fellow compatriot Marquinhos has jocularly wished Barcelona and Real Madrid "good luck" in their attempts to price the Neymar away from the Parc des Princes.
The 26-year-old became the most expensive footballer in the world last season when he joined the Ligue 1 side for a whopping £198m but ever since he has been linked with a return to Spain.
Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of Neymar and reportedly are now weighing up options to bring him to Bernabeu. The Los Blancos, earlier, tried to sign the attacker while he was in Santos but he opted to sign for Barcelona back in 2013.
His former side Barcelona too have been linked with the attacker, lately. As per some reports, Neymar had requested to PSG for a move back to Barcelona, as he misses life in Spain and playing alongside Lionel Messi.
Neymar was back in Barcelona on Sunday, but there is no indication that it was to negotiate a move.— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 22, 2018
He posted a video on Instagram with the caption: “agora sim eu to em Barcelona”, which translates to: “Now I’m in Barcelona”. pic.twitter.com/bPgTQDpbOp
But now challenging all such claims, his club, and international team-mate Marquinhos has warned that it won't be easy for Barcelona or Real Madrid to lure Neymar away from PSG next summer.
"I wish Real Madrid and Barcelona the best of luck in their attempt to bring Neymar away from here.
"People know what our president is like, how he is with his people and how he loves our important players.
"So I don't see any reason why he should leave. He has even denied it on social media, so I can't speak for him. You should ask him."
Neymar, since his arrival at Paris, has been sensational, to say the least. He scored 28 goals and assisted further 16 last season in 30 games while continued the momentum this season too as he has already registered 11 goals and five assists in 11 matches in all competitions so far, this season.
Neymar Jr. vs. Lyon.— BTL Comps (@BTLComps) October 12, 2018
Make no mistake, Neymar is the creative heartbeat of Paris Saint-Germain. pic.twitter.com/UFPWhHydO8
The attacker, however, missed the French champions last weekend's fixture after he was rested during their 5-0 win over Amiens although is expected to feature again in midweek when they host Napoli at home.