No fear of burnout with Mason Greenwood – Solskjaer

London, July 11: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe teenage star Mason Greenwood will suffer burnout after emerging as a key man at Old Trafford.
The 18-year-old striker has netted four times in United's past three Premier League games, including a wonderful effort in the 3-0 victory at Aston Villa on Thursday.
Greenwood has formed a formidable attacking trident with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with the threesome set to start again as United continue their challenge to finish in the top four when they host Southampton on Monday.
Such is Greenwood's form, it seems unlikely he will be afforded any rest with United also challenging for silverware in the Europa League and FA Cup.
Solskjaer has no concerns that burnout will become a factor, though.
He told reporters at his news conference: "At that age, you've got so much energy, no fear, you just want to go and play football.
"If we had a day off, he'd go and play football with his mates. I'm not worried about Mason this season; we just need to look after him in his whole career.
"He's a fantastic boy, he loves football and gets the result and rewards for his hard work."
Greenwood has long been tipped for stardom and Solskjaer was not surprised by his emergence, adding: "Not really, we know what he's capable of and always trusted him to be a part of this squad and chip in with performances and goals.
"We've seen it every day, I've seen it since I came to the club, he's just a natural footballer and when you put natural good footballers with better footballers that gives him more opportunities to show his qualities.
"The club know what they're doing when they’re educating players."
With Greenwood taking centre stage, Rashford has been able to focus fully on his game after a lockdown period in which his charity work rightly earned him many plaudits.
Solskjaer has been encouraged with the recent progress made by the England international.
"I am very happy with him," he said. "Physically he's coping well with the games, mixing up his game and making defenders think.
"Marcus has got all the attributes to be a top forward, you can see with our players he suddenly pops up on the right, left, and you want that rotation between them but also the discipline to stick out wide and create the space for others.
"Sometimes you get an assist in my head when you're creating space and making runs for others."