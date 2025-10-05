Mason Mount Voices Support For Ruben Amorim, Calls For On-Pitch Evidence Of Commitment

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not guaranteed for World Cup 2027? What is the Future of India duo in ODIs?

Mason Mount has expressed strong support for Manchester United's manager, Ruben Amorim, stating that the team is fully committed to him. Mount, who scored in United's 2-0 victory over Sunderland alongside Benjamin Sesko, believes this win can alleviate some pressure on Amorim. This match marked Amorim's 50th game as manager, and despite a challenging start to the season, Mount insists the players are confident in his leadership.

United have been successful in their last three home games in the Premier League. However, they have yet to secure an away win this season. Mount highlighted the importance of the Sunderland victory, saying it could be the beginning of a winning streak. "We're 100% behind the gaffer," Mount stated. He acknowledged past disappointing results but emphasized the team's determination to improve and aim for consecutive wins.

When asked about Mount's comments, Amorim expressed his desire to see tangible support from his players during matches. "I know they want to do the best," Amorim said. He stressed that actions on the field are crucial and that while he feels supported during training sessions, it's essential to demonstrate it during games.

Amorim is still searching for his first consecutive Premier League victories as United prepare to face Liverpool away after the international break. The manager hopes this upcoming match will showcase the team's commitment and ability to perform consistently.

The team aims to build momentum by achieving back-to-back wins and eventually securing a top-four position in the league standings. Despite setbacks like their loss at Brentford following a promising win against Chelsea, Mount remains optimistic about their prospects.

The upcoming fixture against Liverpool presents an opportunity for United to demonstrate their progress under Amorim's guidance. As they strive for consistency and improvement, both players and management are focused on translating their efforts into positive results on the pitch.