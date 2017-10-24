Mauricio Pochettino to rest Harry Kane against West Ham

Bengaluru, October 24: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed the suggestions that forward Harry Kane picked up an injury during their win over Liverpool on Sunday (October 22), however, said that he will most likely give the in-form striker a rest in the midweek clash in Carabo Cup.
Kane was holding his hamstring as he was substituted late on during the 4-1 thumping of Liverpool at Wembley in which he scored two more goals to take his tally to 13 for the season.
However, the Argentine manager said that it was just because of tiredness after a chaotic run of games and he will look to give the England international a break from play to recover from fatigue. In his absence, new signing Llorente is believed to start in the tie.
"He was tired at the end," Pochettino said. "It was a massive effort, Bournemouth , Real Madrid and today. It's normal he's a little bit tired. It will not be a problem.
"Maybe, yes . We have many games ahead, Wednesday and then Man United . It's important to know he played two games in the national team before Bournemouth, so a massive effort from him. He's not a machine, so maybe Wednesday he needs to rest.
"He's amazing, one of the best strikers in the world."
Tottenham have a hectic schedule in the upcoming weeks as the North London side travel to Old Trafford to face the second-placed Manchester United on Saturday (October 28) and later welcome Real Madrid to Wembley in the Champions League after the Premier fixture in midweek.