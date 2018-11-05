Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Unbeaten Sarri equals Premier League record as Chelsea march on

By Opta
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri equals Premier League record
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri equals Premier League record

London, November 5: Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has equalled a Premier League record after going unbeaten in his first 11 top-flight matches in charge of the club.

Sunday's 3-1 win at home to Crystal Palace was secured thanks to an Alvaro Morata double and one from Pedro, moving the Blues up to second in the table.

Sarri has made a telling impact since moving from Napoli to succeed fellow Italian Antonio Conte and his Chelsea side have not tasted defeat.

The last manager to avoid a loss for as long in their first Premier League season in charge was Frank Clark, whose Nottingham Forest side were unbeaten across their first 11 games in 1994.

It is also the first time in 30 years that three teams in England's top division have remained unbeaten after 11 rounds of fixtures.

Last season's runaway champions Manchester City lead the way with nine wins out of 11, but Chelsea and Liverpool are only two points behind.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BET 3 - 3 CEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue