Max, Quaison, Trimmel and Plea: Bundesliga's underrated stars

Bengaluru, May 15: Germany is likely to be the next epicentre of world football from the coming weekend as Bundesliga is set to be the first league in Europe's top division to resume amidst the COVID19 pandemic chaos.
The Bundesliga is full of international players with the main attention towards the world-class stars like Robert Lewandowski or Marco Reus or Timo Werner who create headlines every day due to big game activity or linkup with European giants. But there also are a number of talented players who don't get the attention they deserve.
With Bundesliga set to resume from this weekend and you need to have more knowledge about the league. We have looked at such four unheard stars who have flown under the radar this season but played a key part in their respective sides.
Philipp Max (Augsburg)
Achraf Hakimi and Alphonso Davies maybe the two-star fullbacks of the division due to their impressive and attacking display every weekend, but the Augsburg defender is also right there on top with them. A forward turned left-fullback, the 26-year-old has been a rare lightning shine of the struggling Bundesliga side, which sits at 14th spot in the league.
Max's technical ability and outstanding distribution from his left foot has earned him seven goals and five assists this season which is remarkable for a defender.
Robin Quaison (Mainz)
The only bright spark in a rather disappointing campaign for the German side has come in the form of Quaison's regular brilliance on the field. The Sweden International has already managed a career-best 12 goals and two assists in the league which is almost half of the total goals scored by the 15th placed side.
Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin)
Most of the fans expected this newly promoted side to go down next Summer but surprisingly, they have put up a big fight to cement their place in the midtable. One of the big factors behind their upturn is their 33-year-old right-back Trimmel who has been rock-solid not only in defence but also going forward.
It is Trimmel's first season ever in Bundesliga but surely he has more than made up for the lost time by notching up nine assists from the defence.
Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Gladbach lost one of their best players in the Summer when Thorgan Hazard left for Dortmund but the 27-year-old attacker seems to have easily made up for the loss with impressive performances on a consistent basis. Plea has played a major part in mounting a title challenge on Bayern, with Rose's side currently sitting fourth in the Bundesliga table, just six points adrift of leaders Bayern.
He has bonded an exciting partnership with Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo this season, with the trio netting the majority of their side's goals and Plea netting 8 goals and providing seven assists.