Mbappe, Neymar to stay at PSG

Bengaluru, July 18: Being a World Cup winner just two years in your career is not a small feat. But Kylian Mbappe was on cloud nine this Sunday following France’s win over Croatia. And the teen striker made sure his current suitors were too on cloud nine by committing his future to Paris-Saint Germain. Soon after the match, Mbappe said, “I’m happy in Paris and I have many years left in my contract. I’ll stay in PSG 100%, I’ll keep going, this is just the start of my career”.
The statement came in as a double blessing for Paris-Saint Germain ensuring that even Neymar shunned out any Real Madrid links staying put at PSG. Both Mbappe and Neymar were hot targets to join Real Madrid this summer. But PSG’s sporting director at the academy, Luis Fernandez is absolutely certain that both their high value investments are going to continue at the Parc des Princes next season.
Luis Fernandez told Radio Marca: "Neymar has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. He wants to succeed, after not achieving much at the World Cup. I think he wants to win titles with PSG."
PSG spent a fortune of €222 million to lure Neymar away from Barcelona, while they’ll also be shelling out another €200 million on Neymar in 2019. PSG also faced heavy repercussions from UEFA regarding Financial Fair Play. But all’s well that ends well for the Parisians, who will indeed see both their superstars in Ligue 1 this summer.
Fernandez added on Mbappe: "He will also stay. He has said it, 100 per cent. He wants to win the Champions League with PSG.
"FFP does not worry me. The important thing is that both Neymar and Mbappe want to stay at PSG."
Kylian Mbappe was a standout performer at the World Cup as he earned the World Cup and the Best Young Player Award. Neymar, however, did little to help his team live up to their expectations.
