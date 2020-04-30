Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mbappe: Everyone is talking, but nobody knows amid Madrid speculation

By Sacha Pisani

Paris, April 30: Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe said "everybody is talking but nobody knows" amid growing links to Real Madrid.

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but Mbappe's future continues to dominate headlines.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for Mbappe, who is highly coveted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe – who is contracted to PSG until 2022 but yet to sign a new deal – appeared to post a tweet in favour of the French champions on Wednesday (April 29).

"Everyone is talking, but nobody knows… MISS MY TEAM… @PSG_Inside," Mbappe wrote via Twitter.

Prior to coronavirus halting Ligue 1 and sport across the world, Mbappe had scored 18 league goals and 30 across all competitions for PSG in 2019-20.

The 21-year-old has added to his haul of honours since swapping Monaco for PSG in 2017 – initially on loan – winning two Ligue 1 titles and the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions.

More KYLIAN MBAPPE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 31,787 | World - 3,136,508
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue