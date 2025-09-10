Football Mbappe Targets Giroud's All-Time Goalscoring Record After Surpassing Henry In France Win Kylian Mbappe aims to overtake Olivier Giroud's all-time goalscoring record for France after surpassing Thierry Henry during a recent match against Iceland. His penalty goal marked his 52nd international goal, bringing him closer to Giroud as France leads Group D in World Cup qualifying. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Kylian Mbappe aims to surpass Olivier Giroud as France's top scorer after overtaking Thierry Henry in a challenging 2-1 victory against Iceland. The match at Parc des Princes saw France trailing when Andri Gudjohnsen capitalised on Michael Olise's error. However, Mbappe equalised with a penalty after Marcus Thuram was fouled by Mikael Anderson. Bradley Barcola secured the win for France, despite a late scare following Aurelien Tchouameni's red card and Gudjohnsen's disallowed goal.

Mbappe's penalty marked his 52nd international goal, moving him past Henry and just five goals shy of Giroud. "To overtake him is really great," said Mbappe. "But there's still one person to overtake, I think, so I'm not going to celebrate too much. There's still work to be done." This victory places France at the top of Group D in World Cup qualifying, having also defeated Ukraine.

With maximum points from their first two matches, France leads Group D in the World Cup qualifiers. Mbappe emphasised the importance of each win: "Every victory is a step forward," he stated. His performance included an expected goals (xG) total of 1.2, with three shots on target and four key passes. "We'll have to take many steps to qualify," he added.

Mbappe reflected on the team's progress and areas for improvement: "We’re happy to have beaten our direct competitors. There are quite a few lessons to be learned." He acknowledged that not all lessons are positive but sees them as opportunities for growth and analysis. "These are always good games to analyse," he noted.

The French team continues to learn from their recent performances. "We're still there, we managed to collect a lot of points," Mbappe remarked. He highlighted both successes and areas needing improvement: "There are things we did well, and there are quite a few things to learn from this gathering." The focus remains on refining their game as they aim for World Cup qualification.

The journey towards the World Cup is ongoing for France, with each match offering valuable insights into their strengths and weaknesses. As they continue their campaign, the team remains committed to improving and securing their place in the tournament.