Mbappe will 100 per cent stay, says PSG chief Al Khelaifi

Bengaluru, May 24: Kylian Mbappe will 100 per cent be staying at Paris Saint-Germain despite the club missing out on the Ligue 1 title, according to its Qatari president Nasser Ghanem Al Khelaifi.
Superstar France forward Mbappe was on target as PSG won 2-0 at Brest but it was not enough to deny Lille a famous title triumph as the underdogs ran out 2-1 victors at Angers.
PSG also faltered in the UEFA Champions League, going down 1-4 on aggregate to Manchester City in the semifinals and Mbappe – who finished top scorer in Ligue 1 for a third consecutive season – has consistently been linked with a move away from the club.
With only a little over a year remaining on his contract, the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in securing Mbappe's services.
But Al Khelaifi was defiant about the 22-year-old's future when addressing the issue with Canal + channel.
"For me, Kylian is a PSG player and will be a PSG player. I'm not worried," he said.
"Don't worry, let us work. Mbappe is Parisian. He is French, Parisian, he is under contract and he wants to stay 100 per cent.
"He's not going anywhere. We aren't blocked at all. We're really calm, relaxed."
As well as finishing top of the scoring charts with 27 goals, Mbappe also led the way for shots on target (55).
For his own part, Mbappe declared his love for the club but did lay down a challenge to the PSG hierarchy to enter the transfer market.
"I can't say what needs to be done, I'm just a player, but I think that people have seen, everyone has seen," he said.
"When everyone sees, it's easier to draw conclusions, but there's no problem. We lost the title, but now we've to concentrate on the future.
"Everyone knows how profoundly attached I'm to the club. I've always been very thankful towards the president, my different coaches.
"What I want, is to win, feel like I am somewhere where I can win, where there's a solid project around me. The footballing project is essential."
(With Omnisport/PSG Media inputs)