I'm staying at PSG, says Kylian Mbappe

Moscow, July 16: Kylian Mbappe has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain amid links with European champions Real Madrid.

Mbappe won the FIFA Young Player award for his performances at Russia 2018 after helping France claim the World Cup on Sunday (July 15).

The 19-year-old forward scored in France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in Moscow as he took his tournament tally to four goals.

Mbappe – who completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 champions PSG from French rivals Monaco during the off-season having spent last term on loan in Paris – has no plans to leave the capital as Madrid attempt to replace Juventus-bound Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I will stay with PSG, continuing on my path with them," Mbappe told reporters.

"I am at the beginning of my career."

Mbappe enjoyed a stellar 2017-18 campaign with PSG, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

    Monday, July 16, 2018
