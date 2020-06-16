Messi shines in La Liga return - Numbers so far

Bengaluru, June 16: After 98 days football fans are finally able to witness once again their beloved Lionel Messi gracing the field and the Argentine maestro did not disappoint his fans.
Although the Barcelona skipper's look may have changed slightly there was certainly no difference in performance as he continued to run the show for Barcelona.
The 32-year-old marked his return to the pitch by setting another record in Barcelona's 4-0 win at Real Mallorca. He scored the Catalan side's final goal of the night in the dying minutes to bag what was his 20th league goal of the season.
He already holds a host of La Liga goalscoring records and the goal added yet another to his list. Scoring the goal set him as the only player to hit the 20-goal mark in 12 consecutive seasons Spain.
However, there are also other several records and numbers which he has already put together this season so far. Below we have compiled some of them to validate how the soon to be 33-year-old is still showing no sign to stop:
1) Messi has scored 25 goals and 18 assists in 32 games in all competitions for Barcelona so far, averaging a goal or assist every 63.5 minutes. Best in the squad.
2) In La Liga, he has managed 20 goals and 14 assists in 23 games. A goal or assist in every 58.3 minutes which are the best numbers in both section in La Liga.
3) He has most numbers of shot on target per match in La Liga with 2.4
4) He also tops the chart of successful dribbles and key passes per game. He has successfully dribbled past 5.5 times per game while created 2.7 chances per 90 min.
5) He has failed to score in just five La Liga games so far this season.
6) He is on the same level with Lazio's Ciro Immobile in providing most combined goals and assists this season (34) in Europe's top five leagues.