Messi vs Hulk: Barca star takes on pet dog with football skills

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi
Bengaluru, July 31: Lionel Messi spares no body with his skills. The Barcelona star took it to a whole new level when he dazzled a new species ahead of his return to training on Tuesday (July 31).

It looks like its not only the defenders who struggle against Messi, even the canines find it hard to win the ball off the Barcelona star.

The Argentine, who is currently on a break after his country's dismal World Cup display, has been captured startling his pet dog with the kind of skills that have made him an icon at Camp Nou.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and sees the 31-year-old dinking a ball back and forth over the eager Dogue de Bordeaux, named Hulk.

Here have a look at how Messi bamboozles Hulk,

Messi is set to link up with part of his Barca team-mates for pre-season training on Tuesday (July 31) ahead of the full squad's return from their tour of the United States.

(With inputs from OPTA/Agencies)

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 9:35 [IST]
