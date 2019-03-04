Michael Carrick in contention to replace Benitez at Newcastle

Bengaluru, March 4: Newcastle United could turn to former Manchester United midfielder, now a coach at Old Trafford, Michael Carrick, for the managerial job should Rafael Benitez leave at the end of the season, according to reports.
Benitez is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer of 2019, and the former Liverpool manager is yet to sign a new contract with the Premier League.
The Spaniard has made it clear that he won't be chatting about his future at least until Newcastle' Premier League safety is assured but fans our concerned about his stay.
The former Champions league winner manager reportedly is frustrated with owner Mike Ashley's inadequacy to provide funds for transfer and rumour is that if he does not get a sound budget in coming Summer he could decide to walk away in search of better options.
Michael Carrick is the top contender to replace Rafael Benitez as Newcastle manager if the Spanish coach leaves this summer.
Newcastle, however, are willing to tie their manager down to a new deal but should they fail to convince him of staying at St. James Park, the Magpies hierarchy has reportedly lined up Carrick as his successor.
The former West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Man United midfielder moved into coaching just at the end of last season after announcing his retirement. He has been in the assistant role of the Old Trafford squad since then, under departing Mourinho as well as interim boss Solskjaer.
The English midfielder had earlier confirmed that he will definitely look into the opportunity to enter into management on a full basis and should an offer come around, he might agree to take over.
However, the appointment could be a critical one. While Carrick has done a good job at Manchester United so far, he lacks the experience to lead on a club like Newcastle United.
It is very unlikely that owner Mike Ashley will provide a big budget to the side in Summer and the new manager might have to work with limited resources like Rafa which could be a humongous task for a newbie like Carrick.