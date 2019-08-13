Football
Emenalo leaves post as Monaco sporting director

By
Michael Emenalo
Monaco have undergone a restructuring of their sporting sector, with Michael Emenalo leaving his post at the club.

Monaco, August 13: Michael Emenalo has left his post as Monaco sporting director.

The Ligue 1 club announced on Monday that the 54-year-old is stepping down by mutual consent.

"AS Monaco thanks Michael Emenalo for his commitment and wishes him all the best for future projects," the club said in a statement.

Emenalo took on the role in November 2017 after quitting a similar position with Chelsea.

Monaco have endured a difficult spell since winning the Ligue 1 title and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2016-17.

They only avoided relegation to France's second tier on the final day of last season and started 2019-20 last Friday with a 3-0 home defeat to Lyon.

The club have confirmed a reorganising of the sporting sector around a new technical director.

Former Barcelona doctor Lluis Til-Perez has been appointed chief medical officer, while Olga Dementeva will oversee the club's medical department as a whole, "among other things".

Deputy CEO Oleg Petrov will remain in charge of recruitment.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
